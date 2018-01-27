Sleaford barber shop shows off its ‘Boat Stage’ on BBC radio

A Sleaford barber shop was visited by BBC Radio Lincolnshire last week to promote its ‘boat stage’.

Jimmy Baker’s Barber Shop, in South Gate, has become known in the town for its unusual decor, complimentary tipple of whiskey, and the setting up of the ‘half a boat stage’ overlooking the River Slea.

Tom and Chris, presenters from The Music, spent a few hours last Wednesday recording live sessions, interviewing customers and speaking to barbers Bernie White and Steven McLelland, who leads Lincolnshire-based celtic group, The Band From County Hell.

Steven said: “We would like to thank everyone who turned up and in particular the musicians - Winter Wilson, Lynn McFarland, Tony Dobson, Keith Collishaw, Angus Hannam and not forgetting our resident guitarist ‘Deep South Dave’ who on this occasion provided on stage smoke from the barbecue.

“It was great fun and despite the cold, the live recording of Winter Wilson came across really well.”

There will be a full hour’s programme dedicated to Jimmy Baker’s Barber Shop next Wednesday, January 31, from 6pm on BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Tom and Chris renamed ‘Jimmy’s Sessions’ to ‘The Boat Stage Sessions’.