Sleaford pupil wins ‘Bake Off’ competition with his ‘chokkamoccha’cake

St George’s Academy pupil Oliver Bass took on other students at the Boston College Bake-Off to come first in the competition.

Oliver’s ‘chokkamoccha’ cake wowed judges at the college’s contest and he was crowned

‘Boston College’s Star Baker 2018’.

The 15-year-old was given £500 catering vouchers for his school, and £100 for himself, along with a hamper of goodies.

Proud mum Nicola Rankin-Batt told the Standard: “He has a passion for cooking and is set to start at Boston College this September for his Professional Cookery NVQ.

“He is also working part time at El Toro’s in Sleaford as they have supported his passion too.”

A spokesman for Boston College said: “Oliver took the crown by impressing the judges, including Myers Bakery, Cafe and Deli, with his unique take on the competition theme of ‘Around the World’, by using fair trade ingredients.”