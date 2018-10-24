Spook-tacular fun for youngsters in the Sleaford area

Spook-tacular events are taking place in the Sleaford area in the run up to Halloween.

Halloween crafting will take place at Sleaford Library, in Market Place, on Friday, October 26, from 2pm to 3pm.

A spokesman from Slea-ford Library said: “Join us for a fun children’s session with spooky stories and Halloween crafts.”

• See Halloween staff to book your child a place.

The annual Halloween event at Temple Bruer Knights Preceptory Tower returns on Saturday, October 27.

From 11am to 4pm, visitors are invited to explore the old tower.

A spokesman from Heritage Lincolnshire said: “Discover the secrets of the symbols carved into the walls, and decide for yourself if the legend of the headless tower ghost is true.”

Visitors are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, and they can also take part in a Halloween Spotters Trail (charged at £2 per family), make themed bags and have a go at creepy crafts.

You can also join Viking Pete for two guided walks as part of the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival.

Admission, walks and craft activities are free, donations are welcome.

Cogglesford Watermill invites visitors to celebrate on Wednesday, October 31, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Explore the mill and follow terrifying trails before settling down with some spooky stories. Fancy dress welcome, suitable for all ages.”

There will also be craft activities, games and goody bags for children in fancy dress.

Admission is free including refreshments.

For more information, call 01529 413671.