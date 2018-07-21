Stars are on two and four wheels

Preparations for Sleaford’s annual Classic Car and Motorcycle Show are well underway and the committee are delighted with the support from local businesses.

This year will have some amazing vehicles including a 1932 Austin Seven, a Kenny Roberts Yamaha flatracker replica recently restored by a local enthusiast and machines by Horspole Racing.

It all takes place on September 1 on Lafford Terrace car park on Eastgate, thanks to North Kesteven District Council. Organisers also thank Sleaford Town Council for their ongoing support.

Mary Sanders, chairman of the small but dedicated show committee said: “This event is always popular with both the entrants and local people and the fact that the show has been in existence for 26 years is the best testimony possible.

“Without the commitment of the committee there would not be a show – we always deliver a great event and most of our entrants return year after year, simply because they love the relaxed atmosphere, the town, the location and the amazing trophies that are presented for 1st and 2nd place.”

These include best in class, best trade and club stands.

Music will be by country, blues and ragtime group Itchy Fingers, who played the main stage at the Great British Folk Festival, supported by folk legend Kate Rusby.

Sponsorship packages are still available and owners can enter their special vehicle at www.sccmc.co.uk , call 07908 620677 or email: mary.sanders1@btinternet.com