A summer fun day is due to be held at Woodside play park in Sleaford on Saturday, August 18, from 4-6pm.

Admission is free and there will be a barbecue, five-aside football for 6-11 and 12-16 year olds, face painting, arts and crafts on a superhero theme, games and bouncy castle.

Bring a rug/chairs. Football teams need to be registered via the Sleaford New Life Church office on 01529 413063 or email: office@nlcm.org.uk