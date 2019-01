Lovers of the great outdoors can enjoy a stroll with a Sleaford walking group next weekend.

Sleaford Ramblers will lead an eight mile walk on Sunday, January 13.

Walkers should meet at the CP layby, near Bloxholm, at 10am. The nearest postcode for reference is LN4 3QQ.

The route will head towards Ashby de la Launde and take in Scopwick and Digby. There will be a stop for lunch in Scopwick.

Call Pam and Di on 01529 303921 to find out more