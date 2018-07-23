Talk to give fresh view on Spitfire aircraft

A talk opposing the general view that the Spitfire was a short range fighter incapable of the long range escort role is to be held near Sleaford this week.

Paul Stoddart will give the lecture – titled Spitfire to Berlin – in the Peter Scoley Hall, at the Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre, on Wednesday, July 25.

Mr Stoddart served in the RAF as an aerosystems engineer officer from 1983 to 1991.

He worked for a time as a journalist on a car magazine before joining the Ministry of Defence in 1993.

His current post is an analyst for the RAF.

Mr Stoddart has written and given lectures about various aspects of air power and the RAF aircraft of the Second World War and the post-war period. One of his particular interests is the unfulfilled potential of certain RAF aircraft.

The talk – the latest hosted by The Friends of Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre – will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Admission is priced at £5 (free for members), including tea/coffee and biscuits.

For more information, call 07486 947095.