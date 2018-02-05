The hips don’t lie for Marie’s belly dancers

Students have been showing eastern promise at a new course in belly dancing near Sleaford.

Zest Dance and Fitness, based at Heckington Pavilion on Howell Road in the village, has just relaunched classes in mastering the Middle Eastern art after holding a trial run last autumn.

Belly dancing classes with Emma Giles owner of Zest dance and fitness, Marie Betts, instructor, and Lili Betts age 11. EMN-180126-124006001

Studio boss Emma Giles said they first given it a try with Sleaford-based instructor Marie Betts, who had newly moved to the area, back in October, taking a break for the Christmas period before launching it again in January.

The adult classes are open to all, held at 10.30am on Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings at 8.30pm.

“You can just drop in and have a go, just pay when you come,” she said

“You simply need comfortable clothing and bare feet. Our instructor has belts, scarves and chains with coins - traditional belly dancing attire - available. A few people had been enquiring about having something new and Marie approached us, so it was good timing.

Belly dancing classes with Emma Giles owner of Zest dance and fitness, Marie Betts, instructor, and Lili Betts age 11. EMN-180126-123949001

“The evening classes have been really well received and it is a fun, social thing.”

Full time mum Marie, 42, explained belly dancing has been her hobby for eight years: “I went to some classes with my mum and then performed for my brother’s wedding reception.”

She went on to dance at festivals and charity events, but this is her first time running classes. Marie said: “Eventually, once we have mastered the basic movements and some dances, I hope to get members dressed up to put on performances for fairs and fetes.

“I want to find somewhwere to hold classes in Sleaford as well.”

She said it was a great pastime: “You meet new friends and get to dress up - like becoming a different person. It is good for all ages and stages of fitness. You use your arms and legs, as well as your hips, but it is a gentle exercise - I did it when I was pregnant and it is fine for arthritis sufferers.”

To join, ring Marie on 07519676900 or just drop in.