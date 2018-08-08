The Settlers are coming to Sleaford

The fabulous sound of The Settlers is coming to Sleaford Playhouse theatre later this week.

The Settlers will perform at the West Gate venue on Friday, August 10, with music from 8pm.

In the 60s, the band were initially known as the Birmingham Folk Four, but became The Settlers after releasing their first single, Settle Down.

Their next single, The Lightning Tree, was made famous as the theme tune for TV programme Folly Foot Farm.

In 1975, the group experimented but it was apparent that audiences preferred the original sound.

So Steve and Patty were asked to join Mike Jones to return The Settlers to their original, acoustic, close harmony, melodic style.

After the band disbanded in the 80s, Steve and Patty went on to work with many of the world’s biggest stars of stage and screen.

Now in 2018, Steve and Patty have got back together to bring back the fabulous sound of The Settlers, joined by Dave Smith and Tony Harris.

Tickets, priced at £8.02 including booking fee, from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk