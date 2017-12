Audiences can set sail on a wonderful adventure in a play coming to North Hykeham, near Sleaford.

Lost and Found will be at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, this Saturday, December 16.

The story follows one boy’s quest to return a lost little penguin home to the South Pole after finding it on his doorstep.

There will be two performances – one at noon, and one at 3pm.

Tickets, priced at £8.50, or £30 for a family of four, are available from 01522 883311.