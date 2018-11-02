Auditions to be held for Sleaford play

Auditions will be taking place next month for a play which will be performed during Sleaford Live in 2019.

Sleaford Little Theatre invites people to a pre-audition workshop for Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night this Saturday, November 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Official auditions will follow from Thursday, November 15, to Saturday, November 17.

They will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm on November 15 and 16, and from 2pm to 5pm on November 17.

Twelfth Night, by Sleaford Little Theatre, is set to be a unique retelling of the famous story and will be performed at Sleaford Playhouse as part of Sleaford Live 2019.

Director Maria Bates said: “Twelfth Night has a great variety of characters and fantastic parts for both male and female actors, along with a nice amount of chorus roles for those who are not so confident with the text but would still like to be involved.

“There are also openings for singers, dancers and musicians.”

For further information, visit www.sleafordlittletheatre.co.uk or you can also email Maria Bates on pinkfrogdesigns@aol.com