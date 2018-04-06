Cheeky fox is star of latest show at venue

A story which follows an infamous scoundrel in the animal kingdom is coming to North Hykeham.

The Fabularium present Reynard the Fox at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, this Saturday, April 7.

The tale follows Reynard, a fox who prides himself on being the trickster of the forest.

But when the Woodland Court announces the theft of the King’s Crown Jewels, the blame immediately falls at the feet of Reynard.

The race is on for Reynard to prove his innocence and avoid certain death.

A spokesman for the show said: “Reynard the Fox is a new engaging outdoor theatre for family audiences of all ages, using The Fabularium’s unique aesthetic, strong imagery and all performed upon their traditional wooden cart.

“It features storytelling, puppetry, original live music and The Fabulurium’s bespoke animal headpieces.”

Reynard the Fox was first piloted in the spring/summer of 2016, but this new adaptation of the popular tale now includes three cast members.

The performance will start at 3pm.

Tickets, priced at £8 or £28 for a group, are available from www.terryotooletheatre.org.uk or from the box office on 01522 883311.