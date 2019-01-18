Enjoy the tale of Cinderella with Leadenham Players

The classic tale of Cinderella has been given a modern twist in a production coming to Leadenham.

Leadenham Players present Cinderella at Leadenham Village Hall, with the show opening next Friday, January 25, at 7pm.

The Fairy Godmother. EMN-190116-105526001

Further performances are on Saturday, January 26, at 2pm and 7pm, Friday, February 1, at 7pm, and Saturday, February 2, at 2pm and 7pm.

This year’s production is quite a family affair, as four members of the Hildreth family are involved on and off stage.

Five members of the Ross family are also taking part, further adding to the family fun aspect.

There are also a number of mothers and daughters who will be appearing side by side, as well as a husband and wife duo.

Buttons. EMN-190116-105546001

A spokesman said: “Go along with Buttons and Cinderella as they journey along together, meet Cinders’ new stepmother and sisters, and get an invite to Prince Charming’s ball.

“Will the bungling builders, Bodget, Blaggit and Leggett succeed in the repossession and renovation of Hardship Hall?

“With both Buttons and Prince Charming in love with Cinderella, who will win her heart?

“Will her stepsisters and stepmother’s sabotage prevent her from attending the Prince’s Ball? Will Fairy G be able to magic her a happy ending?”

Cinderella. EMN-190116-110013001

Tickets, priced at £6 for adults and £4.50 for concessions, from www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk

One of the cast members. EMN-190116-105516001