Facing the Beast at The Engine Shed

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter is setting out on a 40-date tour.

The American, described by many as ‘stand-up comedy’s coolest customer’, will bring his highly anticipated new show ‘Facing the Beast’ to Lincoln’s Engine Shed this summer.

Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations.

His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border.

With more than two decades in the UK, he has become one of the UK comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial.

The show will be at The Engine Shed for one night only, on Thursday, June 27, starting at 8pm. For tickets call the box office on 0844 888 8766.