Fast-paced farce at The Playhouse

A fast-paced farce from Sleaford Little Theatre is coming to Sleaford Playhouse next month.

Look No Hans will be at the Westgate venue from Wednesday, September 12, to Saturday, September 15, with performances at 7.30pm each night.

Look No Hans was written by John Chapman and Michael Pertwee and enjoyed rave reviews in the West End with David Jason as the lead.

A spokesman from Sleaford Little Theatre said: “Set in West Berlin in the 1980s, Look No Hans follows Peter Fisher, the manager of the West Berlin office for a British car company where selling cars is like selling pork chops at a bar mitzvah.

“Fisher is hiding his secret life as an undercover agent for the British Security of Industry – not to mention his regular rendezvous with mistress Heidi!

“When his wife Monica’s trip to England is unexpectedly cancelled, Fisher’s double life swiftly unravels when he is visited by Heidi; voluptuous telegram girl Mitzi; BSI spy Cadwallader; and Tregunter-Jones, a rather butch rep. from Midland motors.

“Oh, and let’s not forget the elusive Hans!”

Tickets, priced at £9 for an adult, and £8 for concessions, from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, 0333 666 3366 or Sleaford Playhouse itself.