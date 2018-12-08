Festive fun in Heckington

Audiences in the Sleaford area are invited to get into the festive mood with a new show coming to Heckington.

Hambledon Productions presents Ray Galton and Alan Simpson’s Christmas With Steptoe and Son next Friday, December 14, at Heckington Village Hall.

The show follows Albert and Harold, who seem doomed to spend Christmas in each other’s company.

Harold has plans to celebrate the festive holiday abroad or by throwing an extravagant party in London.

But his old man Albert has other ideas - perhaps spending the festive season in Bognor Regis.

These much-loved episodes of classic comedy from Ray Galton and Alan Simpson have been freshly adapted for the stage by playwright and star of the show, John Hewer.

A spokesman for the show said: “Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to 26 Oil Drum Lane to catch up with the nation’s favourite rag-and-bone men and indulge in some classic, festive misadventures!”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm.

You can buy tickets now, priced at £10, from the box office on 01472 870935.

You can also book tickets by visiting www.ticketsource.com and searching for Heckington Village Hall.