Festive play featuring songs, puppets and fun at Sleaford area venue

A Christmas play following the adventure of Mrs Claus and some mischievous elves is coming to a venue near Sleaford.

Badapple Theatre present The Elves and The Carpenter at Harmston Memorial Hall on Sunday, December 17, at 3pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

It follows Mrs Claus who finds some missing elves hiding at Mrs Carpenter’s shop.

The elves’ attempt to help complete her special Christmas order has not worked, so Mrs Claus must restore order and get them back to the North Pole on time.

Writer Kate Bramley said: “This is our seventh year of touring a totally original family show at Christmas, which is always a good laugh for grandparents and parents, let alone the kids.

“The Elves and the Carpenter is no exception, as Mrs Claus has to travel the world to clear up the mess the naughty elves are leaving in their wake.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for one adult, and one child, £7.50 for standard and £5 for children under 16, are available from 01522 722462, 07814 019521 or 01522 722919.

You can also buy them from The Thorold Arms, in Harmston.