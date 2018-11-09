Football is focus of commemorative play

Among the many memorials taking place next month to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War is a new play bringing to life the lives of the people of Lincolnshire 100 years ago.

Taking to the stage in Lincoln’s Drill Hall during Armistice Week, an uplifting story of struggle, sacrifice and success will shed light on a little-known aspect of the county’s history – the formidable female footballers who led a campaign for women’s recognition.

The World at Her Feet explores the amazing story of women’s football in Lincoln, Boston, Louth and elsewhere 100 years ago and the pressures facing everyone as life was expected to return to normal after 1918.

It tells the astonishing story of women’s football in the city at that time and the importance and strength of players both on and off the pitch.

Produced by the Lincoln Mystery Plays, it will be performed between November 11 and 17 in a building which played its own part in the war effort.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £10 and £39 for a family, from www.lincolndrillhall.com and 01522 873894.