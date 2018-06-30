Incredible story of Corrie on stage

Riverside Church, is Sleaford, is hosting Oddments Theatre Company in July for two nights of performances of their story of Corrie Ten Boom.

Corrie, born on April 15, 1892 in Haarlem, Holland, and her Christian family are outraged at the German occupation in the Second World War, and the constant persecution of the Jewish community.

Her sister, Betsie, and father, Casper, join Corrie and thousands of others in the unceasing resistance of the Dutch underground.

Their refusal to stand by and watch the Nazi’s horrendous onslaught, and their faith that prevails throughout their subsequent suffering in a concentration camp, continues to inspire all of those who encounter Corrie’s incredible story.

Oddments are one of the few full-time Christian Theatre Companies in the UK. Based in Yeovil, Somerset, they are a registered charity reaching out to churches, schools, and prisons.

The performances will take place on July 4 and at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available from the Source Café at Riverside Church, and online at www.oddments-theatre.co.uk.