It’s time for pantomimes!

Pantomime season is well and truly here, with several local dramatic groups preparing to take to the stage this month.

The Leadenham Players Amateur Dramatic Theatre present Cinderella, with shows running from Friday, January 25 to Saturday, Feburary 2.

For more information about the production and to buy tickets, visit www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk

Meanwhile, Heckington Players Amateur Dramatic Society present Aladdin, written by Kei Bailey.

Shows run from Friday, January 18 to Saturday, January 26, at Heckington Village Hall.

For tickets and more information, search for Heckington Players on Facebook or visit www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk/main

And the Pickworth Players present Cinderella, with a version written by village residents Jody Barratt and Jerry Morley.

Pickworth is a small village near Sleaford, and the village is known for its annual pantomime productions in Pickworth Village Hall.

Shows are on Friday, February 1, and Saturday, February 2. To find out more or to book tickets, email joe.seddon@gmail.com

• Keep reading the Sleaford Standard for more on these pantomimes.