Join Jack for panto season

Audiences in Sleaford will be transported to a mysterious land above the clouds in a production coming to Sleaford Playhouse.

Sleaford Little Theatre present Jack and the Beanstalk at the West Gate venue from tomorrow (Thursday, November 29) to Saturday, December 8.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join Sleaford Little Theatre Amateur Dramatic Society for magic and mayhem in the mysterious land above the clouds.

“Will Jack save the beautiful Princess – or will he get eaten by the wicked Giant? Expect a generous measure of slapstick silliness, songs aplenty and loads of audience participation.

“Suitable for all ages with colourful costumes, superb scenery, fantastic songs and brilliant effects, this is your chance to join in all the fun along with Jack, his mother and all the usual panto favourites getting everyone into the Christmas spirit!”

Performances are on Thursday, November 29 at 7.30pm; Friday, November 30 at 7.30pm; Saturday, December 1, at 2pm and 7.30pm; Thursday, December 6, at 7.30pm; Friday, December 7, at 7.30pm; Saturday, December 8 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

To book, visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk or call the booking office on 0333 666 3366 (booking fees apply).

You can also buy tickets from Animal Magic on Westgate in Sleaford.