Join Robin and his merry men in Pickworth panto

The Pickworth Players are putting the finishing touches to their pantomime performance, debuting next Friday, January 12.

Pickworth is a small village near Sleaford, and the amateur dramatic group is known for its pantomime and murder mystery productions.

This year’s production is a modern take on the classic tale of Robin Hood, who steals from the rich to give to the poor.

Audiences will be entertained by the evil sheriff and his two sidekicks – Bodgeit and Scarper.

There will be sass from Maid Marion’s younger sister, Sarah, and laughs with Mistress Marjoram Tripe, the Sheriff’s cook.

Jody Barratt, director and co-writer of the play, said: “There were plenty of people willing to dress up in big frocks and make fools of themselves for public amusement, some of them were even women.

“There are some fantastic actors hiding in Pickworth, but don’t take my word for it, come along and have a laugh.”

Performances are on Friday, January 12, at 7.30pm and on Saturday, January 13, at 2pm for a matinee, and at 7.30pm in the Village Hall.

Tickets, priced at £5 for adults, and £3 for under 16s, are available from Joe Seddon on 01529 497681 or joe.seddon@gmail.com