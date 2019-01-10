Magical fun with Heckington Players

Watch the magic unfold as Heckington Players ADS present their 2019 pantomime later this month.

The dramatic group is set to delight audiences with Aladdin, adapted by member Kei Bailey.

The adult cast of Aladdin. EMN-190701-093136001

A spokesman said: “The action is set in the East Peking suburb of Flung-Dung, the Western hills of China and desert plains of Egypt.

“Wicked magician Abanazar has ambitions to become the greatest sorcerer of all time and with knowledge of a powerful genie trapped inside an old oil lamp somewhere in a cave in the Western Hills of China, he sets off on a quest to claim it.

“But first, he must find a young lad known as Aladdin who lives with his mother, Widow Twankey, at their family-run laundry in Peking.

“Aladdin is the chosen one and only he can open the enchanted cave within which the lamp lies.

“However, the young lad isn’t interested in lamps - he’s too busy avoiding arrest by Inspector Lau Zee and his hapless police force for fraternising with the beautiful Princess Ki-Lee.

“Will Abanazar claim the lamp? Will Aladdin get the girl of his dreams? Or will chaos resume in this laugh-a-minute pantomime by award winning writer Kei Bailey.”

To book your tickets, priced at £9 for adults and £5 for children under 16, click here or call 0333 666 3366.