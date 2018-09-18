Milligan Papers at Playhouse

Popular theatre company Hambledon Productions are bringing their latest show to Sleaford Playhouse in honour of Spike Milligan.

Milligan Papers will be at the Westgate venue on Saturday, September 29.

This is a spirited revival of the celebrated The Milligan Papers which starred the comedy legend himself, and was written by longstanding collaborator John Antrobus.

At the time, the popular radio series was full of humour, incorporating wordplay, puns, surrealism and absurdism.

After achieving critical success with Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show and Steptoe and Son, the Milligan Papers is detined to be Hambledon Productions’ next big hit.

Adapter and performer John Hewer said: “He is rightly regarded by his peers and fans across the world as the godfather of post-war comedy.

“Without him, there’d be no Monty Python, no Young Ones, even the Two Ronnies or modern comedians like Eddie Izzard or Bill Bailey.

“We’re simply thrilled to be commemorating his legacy with this gag-filled salute to all things Spike, and are fortunate to be working closely with John Antrobus, one of Spike’s longstanding co-writers.

“We owe both these men an awful lot.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets, priced between £10 and £12, are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, the box office on 0333 666 3366 or directly from Sleaford Playhouse, in Westgate.