Murder mystery in Heckington

A thrilling murder mystery play is the latest offering from Heckington Players, starting this week.

Death by Fatal Murder will be at Heckington Village Hall from tonight (Thursday, September 27) to Saturday, September 29.

Written by Peter Gordon and directed by David O’Brien, Death by Fatal Murder features characters Inspector Pratt, Nancy Allwright, Miss Maple, Constable Thomkins, Enzo, Blodwyn Morgan and Squadron Leader Roger Allwright.

A spokesman said: “Inspector Pratt’s record of crime detection at Bagshot House is not enviable.

“In his two previous visits, the body count mounted disastrously as he looked on, helpless and hopeless. Now he’s back and, as usual, chaos reigns supreme!

“Pratt meets the new owner of the house, Nancy Allwright and he is embroiled in more mystery, aided and abetted by Miss Maple and Constable Thomkins. “Italian gigolo, Enzo, help with inquiries but danger soon looms with an unexpected arrival and a frightening suggestion by Welsh clairvoyant, Blodwyn Morgan.”

Shows are at 7.30pm each evening. Tickets, priced at £9, from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk, 0333 666 3366 or Heckington Village Hall on Thursdays from 7.30pm.