Night of comedy at Dunston Village Hall

Four comedians are heading to Dunston for a night of entertainment this week.

Comedy Hotspot presents Scott Bennett, Rich Wilson, Dave Longley and Jayde Adams at Dunston Village Hall this Friday, February 15.

After starting in comedy in late 2009, Scott Bennett has rapidly established himself as one of the fastest rising stars on the circuit.

In 2017/18 Scott supported Rob Brydon on his UK tour dates for his latest show, I Am Standing Up.

Rich got into comedy after working as a barman at the Up The Creek club in Greenwich, South London.

Dave Longley has enjoyed regular appearances at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Kendal Calling Festival.

He also written for 8 out of 10 Cats, and The Nightly Show with Jason Manford.

Jayde Adams is a British comedian, actress, writer and singer. She’s the winner of the 2014 Funny Women award and 2016 nominee for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Tickets, priced at £12, from www.comedyhotspot.nutickets.com, or from Salon 32, High Street, Metheringham, or £15 on the door.

Doors 7pm for an 8pm start.