Night of laughter at Leasingham venue

An evening of comedy is coming to a village near Sleaford this weekend.

Knights of Comedy will be at Leasingham Village Hall on Saturday, October 13.

Headlining will be Keith Carter, an award-winning comedian who is travelling from Liverpool to Leasingham for the show.

A spokesman for Knights of Comedy said: “Keith plays a character act called ‘Nige’ and can be seen performing all the best clubs around the country so we are lucky to have him.”

Keith will also be joined by Patrick Draper, a comedian with a ‘unenthusiastic style and a nice unhurried rhythm’.

Completing the line up will be The Vox Pops, a group from Nottingham who the press say is ‘totally bizarre, funny and enthralling’, and ‘so sweet and smart and each with a distinct sense of humour’.

The compere for the evening will be Chris Norton Walker, a comedian who performs all over the world.

Tickets, priced at £10 in advance, are available from www.gigantic.com by searching for Knights of Comedy.

Tickets are also available, priced at £12, on the door.

A licensed bar will also be available on the night.