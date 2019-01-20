Nostalgia 1970 - Panto favourite for Heckington

In January 1970, the curtain was set to rise on Heckington Players’ pantomime, Dick Whittington. The cast was to include Joan Vincent, Andrew Key and Simon Needham. Can you name the rest?

Hugh Kinnard contacted us about last week’s nostalgia photo of Sleaford Badminton Club players. He named them as Joy Ballard and Terry Martin. The photograph was taken at the club’s long term venue Quarrington Church Hall, but they now play at St George’s Academy.

He added: “Robin and Chris Mardon, along with Jen Osborne, have been the main driving force behind the club remaining in existence. I joined the club in 1965 and remain a member, albeit as vice-president and auditor.”