Join Snow White and her seven friends as Oasby Dramatics Society take on the popular fairytale.

They will take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Heydour Parish Village Hall.

It will showcase the talents of their youngest ever leading lady.

Shows are on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children, available from Maurice Payne on 01529 455563.

A licensed bar will also be available.