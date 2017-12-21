Panto season is in full swing at theatre

A pantomime featuring Gogglebox sofa star and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Sandi Bogle is currently taking place at a Lincoln theatre venue.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln present Aladdin at the Clasketgate venue until Sunday, January 7, 2018.

A spokesman from the theatre said: “Following our outstanding pantomime Cinderella last year, our Aladdin will have you on the edge of your seat.

“Join us for a magic carpet ride to the fairy-tale land of Marrakesh.

“Watch this enchanting adventure unfold.

“Join the fun, laughter and adventures of Dame Donna Kebab, her handsome son Aladdin and comical son Cous-Cous.”

Other familiar faces appearing on the cast include Andy Abraham, a platinum selling soulful X Factor star, CBBC presenter Chris Johnson, and the voice of Dennis the Menace.

Tickets are priced at £19 for adults, £16 for concessions and £59 for a family.

To buy tickets and for show times and further information, visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.