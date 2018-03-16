Red slippers at ready in show

Find out what lies beyond the rainbow as two Sleaford dramatic group’s take on The Wizard of Oz.

Sleaford Youth Theatre Juniors and Seniors will perform at Sleaford Playhouse, in Westgate.

Rehearsals started in January this year for the Juniors (six to 11-year-olds) and Seniors (nine to 16-year-olds).

Audiences will follow little Dorothy Gale of Kansas, who dreams of what may lie over the rainbow.

One day, Dorothy is caught in a tornado, which carries her away to Munchkinland.

Dorothy persuades Lion, Scarecrow and Tinman to accompany her on a trip to the Emerald City to see the Wizard of Oz.

A senior cast member said: “We are having so much fun during rehearsals it’s so nice to be performing such a magical show.”

The Juniors will perform on Monday, March 19, and Tuesday, March 20 - 7.30pm.

The Seniors will then perform on Wednesday, March 21, and Thursday, March 22 - 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £9 for adults and £8.50 for concessions, available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk or 0333 666 3366.

• Next term, rehearsals will start for Fame and Peter Pan Jr. Email sleaford@newyouththeatre.co.uk for more.