Talking Heads plays by Alan Bennett to be performed by Sleaford drama group

A collection of monologues by renowned playwright Alan Bennett will be performed next month at Sleaford Playhouse, in West Gate.

Sleaford Little Theatre present Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads from Wednesday, March 7 to Saturday, March 10.

This is a rare opportunity for audiences to see three of Bennett’s dramatic monologues, known as the Talking Heads - A Lady of Letters, A Chip in the Sugar and A Cream Cracker Under the Settee - live on stage.

Mary Rudkin will perform A Lady of Letters, in which she complains about the lack of care she assumes the child living opposite is receiving.

She ends up held in custody where there are unexpected consequences for her.

Andy Canadine stars as Graham in A Chip in the Sugar - a tale of a middle-aged bachelor who is dependent on his mother.

When his mother meets an old flame, the two seem set to get married, but Graham’s insecurities rear their ugly head.

Helen Hill plays Doris in A Cream Cracker Under the Settee - portraying a widow who lives alone and refuses to give up her independence.

After falling in her home and unable to get up, Doris reminisces about her life.

For tickets and showtimes, visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk