Theatre performance at Metheringham in aid of hangar for wartime Dakota

A campaign to build a aircraft hangar will be boosted by a theatrical performance later this week.

Friends of Metheringham Airfield presents Those Magnificent Men - The Centenary Tour on Saturday, April 6, at 7.30pm.

Those Magnificent Men was written by Brian Mitchell and Joseph Nixon.

The production was originally produced by New Perspectives Theatre Company in 2010/11 and revived in 2015 by The Foundry Group.

A spokesman said: “2019 is the centenary of one of the greatest moments of aviation history and a truly British first – the first ever non-stop flight across the Atlantic.

“To commemorate this centenary, the Foundry Group is once more reviving its highly popular production, starring Radio 4 regular David Mounfield and writer/performer Brian Mitchell.”

The event will be held in the historic gymnasium building at the former RAF Metheringham airfield.

Proceeds will go towards building a hangar for a historic WW2 era Douglas Dakota transport aircraft, KG651.

To find out more, call 07933 287316.