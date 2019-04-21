Annual beer festival set to return

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven will be holding its 15th annual beer festival next week.

The event will run between Thursday, April 25, and Sunday, April 28.

It will be held in the Church Rooms of St Deny’s Church (in the corner of the Market Place in Sleaford).

The opening hours will be: Thursday, 6-11pm; Friday, 11am to 11pm; Saturday, 10.30am to 11pm; and Sunday, 11am to 1.30pm.

There will be 20 beers, plus ciders and lagers available.

Entrance is free.

In previous years, profits from the event have benefitted local charities such as Rainbow Stars, Hope for Tomorrow and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.