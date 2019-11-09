Artisan Food Fair at top visitor attraction

The third Artisan Food Fair will be held at Easton Walled Gardens on Sunday, November 17, from 11am-3pm.

Twenty of the finest local food and drink producers will help celebrate all that Lincolnshire has to offer.

As usual there will be an array of wonderful stallholders offering a large variety of produce from speciality meats and artisan cheeses to handmade confectionary and mouth-watering fudge.

As well as delicious produce and the opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, the gardens will be open for you to wander at your leisure.

The 400-year-old, 12-acre gardens are a relaxing rural retreat. It’s a chance to see the gardens from a completely different perspective at this time of year while the gardens are being prepared for the 2020 season.

The tea room will be open serving light lunches and afternoon teas and a well-stocked gift shop welcomes visitors with carefully chosen products for more Christmas shopping inspiration.

Normal garden admission applies. Free admission for Friends of Easton Walled Gardens.