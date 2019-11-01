Bonfire Night in Sleaford area

There are lots of chances to celebrate Bonfire Night in the Sleaford area this weekend.

Sleaford Rugby Club will hold their event on Saturday, November 2.

Gates open at The David Williams Pavilion, on Ruskington Road, at 4pm.

The bonfire is expected to be lit at 6pm, and fireworks are then expected at around 7pm.

Other attractions will include fairground rides, a bar, music, multiple food stalls for all tastes, stalls and free parking on site.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults, £3 for children and £10 for a family of four.

On Sunday, November 3, a fireworks display will be held at Eslaforde Park, off Boston Road.

The event, organised by Sleaford Sports Association & Sleaford Cricket Club, will also see free shuttle buses running from the Market Place and Boston Road car parks.

Gates open at 4.30pm, with fireworks due from 6.15pm.

There will be a barbecue, stalls and refreshments available.

Entry is priced at £4 for adults, £3 for under 14s and free for under 2s. A family ticket is available at £10.

Woody’s Bar and Lakeview Restaurant, in Ancaster, will also be celebrating with an event on Saturday, November 2.

Gates open from 5pm, and the bonfire is due to be lit at around 6.30pm, followed by fireworks from 7pm.

There will be a bar and barbecue available.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children.