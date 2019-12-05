Cathedral of Light at Belton

A towering Cathedral Of Light is the dazzling showstopper on a new after-dark festive lights trail at one of the region’s top visitor attractions.

Festooned with thousands of pea-lights and standing seven metres high, the walk- through tunnel of light in the shape of a cathedral window is a star turn at the first ever Christmas At Belton.

Christmas at Belton'.''(c) Wullie Marr Photography EMN-191128-173531001

And there are many selfie stops, with half a million lights on this mile-long multi-sensory walk, set to Christmas tunes, in the grounds of the National Trust’s Belton House, near Grantham.

Singing trees, a fire garden, a laser garden and spectacularly lit installations by world renowned artists, including Twelve Days Of Christmas, made from Lincolnshire grown willow by local talent Alison Walling.

Culture Creative’s Zoe Bottrell, the creative producer, said of the fairy tale style entrance, through a wooden courtyard door: “It’s a bit like my ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ moment - when you go through a secret doorway and find yourself in a magical place.”

○ Christmas At Belton is now open - on selective dates to December 30.

Christmas at Belton EMN-191128-173603001

Tickets in advance are adult £17.50, child £12, family £56.

Under threes and carers are admitted free.

Visit christmasatbelton.com.