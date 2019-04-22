Cecil Rhodes event at Sleaford library

Sleaford’s connections to historical figure Cecil Rhodes will be explored at a free event in Sleaford Library on Saturday, May 11.

From 10.30am-12pm, speaker Mike Turland will discuss the politician as part of Local History Month. To book your place, pop into the library.

* Visitors to Sleaford Library can see a variety of traditional crafts in action on Tuesday, May 14.

The ‘Get Creative’ afternoon runs from 2-4pm, and will feature crafts such as spinning, weaving, embroidery and paper craft. Cake and hot drinks will be available.