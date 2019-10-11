Celebrate St Denys’ Day and Harvest

The annual St Denys’ Day and Harvest Celebration Market will be held in Sleaford this weekend.

The event, organised by Sleaford Town Council will be held on Saturday, October 12, will take place between 10am and 3pm.

It will be held in Sleaford Town Hall and Navigation Yard (opposite the National Centre for Craft and Design and behind the Barge and Bottle).

The event will include something for the whole family with plenty of indoor and outdoor stalls offering an array of goodies and items, including crafts and gifts, plus much more.

Children can also get creative at an arts table.

There will also be the NK climbing wall and games, which will all be free of charge for users, plus live entertainment and dancing.

Food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the event.

A spokesman from Sleaford Town Council said: “Come along and join us on this special day!”

To find out more, search for Sleaford Town Council on Facebook or call 01529 303456.