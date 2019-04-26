Celebrate St George’s Day with special town market in Sleaford

Tomorrow’s St George’s Day Market event will still be taking place, despite the bad weather forecast.

The climbing wall has unfortunately had to cancel due to the forecast rain and winds the organisers will be altering the entertainment programme, but will still have lots of stalls, especially inside the Town Hall, a face painter, singing by the Winchelsea Collaborative School Choir, the Children’s Colouring Competition presentations and more.

It will all be taking place on Saturday at the Town Hall and in Navigation Yard, from 10am to 3pm.

There will be an ice cream van, The Event Box - a converted horsebox selling food and drink, Lincoln Owl Rescue, the Rotary Club and St John Ambulance taking people’s blood pressure to raise stroke awareness and a charity bike pedal to raise money for Help for Heroes.

The Town Council also held its popular St George’s Day Children’s Colouring Competition with schools for three age categories.

Winners from all three categories receive a £10 WHSmith voucher and certificate each and a runner up will be chosen from each category, who will receive a £5 WHSmith voucher and a certificate.

Prize winners will be presented with their prizes by the Mayor of Sleaford at the opening of the market.