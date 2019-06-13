Don’t miss Sleaford’s first big 1940s nostalgia event

Members of the public can head back to the 1940s next weekend at the launch of a Sleaford-based event.

The Sleaford 1940s Day will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1pm to 5pm at Sleaford Town Hall, Navigation Yard and Eastgate car park.

There will be indoor and outdoor trade stalls, displays from the Sleaford Museum and the Let’s Meet Again Museum, classic vehicles, music, dancing, outdoor games, a climbing area and a 1940s themed picnic.

There will also be food stalls and plenty of ice-cream.

Visitors are invited to dress up in 1940s fancy dress - with prizes up for grabs.

The event is the first of its kind in Sleaford and promises to be fun for all ages!

There is no entry fee and all activities, including the climbing area, are free also.

A spokesman from Sleaford Town Council, which has organised the event, said: “This will be an exciting, brand new event for Sleaford.

“We are looking forward to seeing lots of visitors on the day.”

For further details or to make a booking, contact Sleaford Town Council on 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk

You can also visit www.facebook.com/SleafordTownCouncil for updates.