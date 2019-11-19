Duck race is organised to support abused women

A plan to hold a duck race to mark the United Nations Day for the elimination of violence against women has been warmly backed by local councillors.

Cara Jade Sandy, a member of Sleaford Town Council and North Kesteven District Council, has come up with the event, to take place on Monday, November 25.

She explained: “I recently put a motion to both NKDC and Sleaford Town Council to support the United Nations International Day for the elimination of violence against women, which takes place on November 25.

“The motion was received extremely well and lots of councillors and staff will be participating in wearing something orange on this day.

“Further, we would like to help raise some money for Women’s Aid, and are setting up a duck race in Sleaford on November 25.”

It will start at midday from the New Street bridge over the River Slea.

She said people can join in and sponsor a duck to be in with a chance of winning by contacting her via her Facebook account, or you can contact her via email on cllr_cara_sandy@n-kesteven.gov.uk

You do not have to attend the event to take part, as it will be videoed, she added.

“The aim is to sell as many ducks as possible.”

The day marks the launch of 16 days of activism that will conclude on December 10 - International Human Rights Day.