Enjoy art activities and workshops at Sleaford gallery linked to Quentin Blake exhibition

There are many chances for art lovers to get creative at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, this summer.

The exhibition Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books opens to the public on Saturday, May 4 - and in celebration, the NCCD has organised a host of creative activities.

Andrew Poole will be holding silversmithing sessions on a Saturday, while Martin Blundell will be holding life drawing classes.

Other highlights include a taster day with printers ink (June 2); a modern calligraphy workshop (June 9); and an outdoor illustration workshop (June 15).

Rhubarb Theatre present their show Bookworms on Saturday, May 25, and a dressing up picnic will be held at The Nettles on Thursday, May 30.

Sleaford Hub Writers will also be holding creative writing workshops for children and young people on Saturday, May 4, and Saturday, May 11.

Sessions from 10.30am-11.30am are suitable for children aged five to 11-year-olds, and sessions from 12pm-1pm are suitable for children aged 12-18 years old. Visit www.nccd.org.uk to find out more.