A new exhibition in Lincoln will combine a ground-breaking international net art commission by American artist Evan Roth with works by JMW Turner and Peter De Wint.

‘Evan Roth’s Red Lines with Landscapes at The Usher Gallery’ runs from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, September 15,

The exhibition presents artist Evan Roth’s Artangel 2018 commission Red Lines, a network of mesmerising video landscapes filmed in infrared at sites around the world.