Enjoy twilight tour at Lincoln Castle

Experience Lincoln Castle after hours with the monthly programme of exclusive Twilight Tours taking place tomorrow night (Wednesday).

The Victorian Prison Group invites visitors to join them for an evening exploration of the Victorian Prison at Lincoln Castle.

A spokesman from Lincoln Castle said: “Meet members of our Prison Group as they greet you and introduce you to the prison, explaining its origins within the medieval walls.

“Light refreshments will be provided along with the chance to view the prison after-hours with members of the prison group present throughout the evening.

“There will be an opportunity to find out more about the prisoners who were held here within the castle’s walls.”

Places are limited, so please book in advance to avoid disappointment.

The twilight tour will take place between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Admission is priced at £20 per person or £18 for concs.

To find out more, visit www.lincolncastle.com/content/twilight-tour-victorian-prison