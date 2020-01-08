Event to promote ‘looking after oneself’

A free event designed to promote the importance of looking after oneself is set to take place.

The First Love Yourself event will be held at Leasingham Village Hall (pictured) on Saturday, February 22, at 10am.

It is being organised by Naomi Woods, of The Spirit of Ink, in Sleaford, and will feature free workshops, stalls, alternative healers and therapists, refreshments, and a raffle in aid of Young Minds – the children’s mental health cause.

For more information, search F.L.Y. First Love Yourself on Facebook.