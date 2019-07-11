Excitement builds for Saturday’s family fun day at Sleaford Roman Catholic school

This Saturday sees a repeat of last year’s highly success family fun day at Sleaford’s Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic School.

Organised by the PTA, it will run from 11am until 3pm at the school field on The Drove in town and is being held in partnership with the Air Cadets Squadron families day.

Entry is free and all are welcome, say organisers.

There is free parking in St George’s school field and attractions include a £250 cash prize raffle, barbecue, beer tent, bouncy castles, bouncy obstacle course, trade stalls, sweets stalls, craft stalls, a fully packed event arena schedule with live displays from 2160 Air Cadets, Go Dance studios, Elite Gymnastics, Acorn Judo, Kuk Sool Won Karate and more.

Plus there are ice cream vans, fire engines, St John Ambulance rescusitation training, archery, face painting, Nerf shooting, Army trucks, RAF glider cockpit and the police with one of their vehicles.

(Only assistance dogs allowed).