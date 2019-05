A dinosaur dig, scooter trail and vintage vehicles will be some of the many attractions in Rippingale next weekend.

The family fun day will take place at The Bull Inn and St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, May 11, from 11am-2pm.

There will be vintage vehicles, a bouncy castle, music and a children’s craft competition.

Refreshments including a barbecue will also be available.

To find out more, call Laura Langdon on 07894 033709.