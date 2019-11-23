Festive market at stables is a sell out already

Final preparations are underway for Leadenham’s first Artisan Christmas Market, taking place on Sunday in the grounds of a country house.

Eighty stalls will set up outdoors in Leadenham House Stables and surrounding parkland to sell their artisan handmade products.

Artisans, crafters, and small businesses will be coming from all over the county to the free admission event.

Johnny Pusztai, award winning butcher will be serving his famous hog roast, meat hand-reared on his farms at Wellow, Nottinghamshire. Hambleton Bakery at Rutland will be selling their baked goods and bread.

Leadenham Teahouse will have a pop up unit at the outdoor stables and will be serving Stokes Of Lincoln coffee, festive hot chocolates and mulled wine.

Katie Mace, co-owner of Leadenham Teahouse, said: “We are passionate about small business and our local community, which means that we promote and support independent businesses and artists. This is our first Christmas event and we are hoping it’s going to be busy enough for it to become an annual event.”

Live folk music is being provided by the organisers of the village’s Lincolnshire Day of Folk August event.

Visitors are able to park for free in the village, and at the village hall.

This is the first time Leadenham Stables has hosted an event and been open to the public. Estate manager and organiser William Reeve aims to use the revenue to continue to restore and develop the Georgian stables as a visitor attraction and would like to put on more functions and turn part of the house into a museum.

He said: “We have stopped taking bookings for stalls now as demand has been fantastic.”

You can find more on Facebook/leadenhamteahouse