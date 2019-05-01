Final few days of Sleaford Live

Details for the final three days of the Sleaford Live Festival 2019 - which runs from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 12, are here.

Friday, May 10, will see: Watergate Unplugged, at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, at 6pm; jazz piano in the bar, at The Carre Arms Hotel, in Sleaford, at 7pm; Twelfth Night, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7pm (tickets £10); Emma Louise, at El Toro, in Sleaford, at 7.30pm.

Saturday, May 11, will see; Keith Collishaw at Sleaford Museum, at 10am; Choirs Galore, at The Source, in Sleaford, at 10am; Music, beer and a windmill, at Heckington Windmill, at midday; SOLO Classical Guitar Ensemble, at St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford, at midday; ultimate mega jam session, at Shug Studios, in Sleaford, at 2pm; Music train to Heckington, at Sleaford Station, at 6pm (train tickets must be purchased); jazz piano in the bar, at The Carre Arms Hotel, in Sleaford, at 7pm; Sleaford Choral, at Ruskington Church, at 7pm; Type Forty, at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, at 8.30pm; karaoke with Mike and July, at the Marquis of Granby, in Sleaford, at 8.45pm; Glam Fever, at The Legion, at 9pm; Mullered at the Mill, at The Barge and Bottle, in Sleaford, at 9pm.

Sunday, May 12, will see: Music, beer and a windmill, at Heckington Windmill, at midday; end of week music sessions at The Horseshoes, in Silk Willoughby, at 4pm; open mic, at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, at 4pm; Miller Magic, at The Masonic Rooms, in Sleaford, at 7pm (tickets £8).

• For more, visit www.sleafordlive.wordpress.com/ or search for Sleaford Live Festival on www.facebook.com